Financial Cos. Say Atty Can't Represent Self In Securities Suit
By George Woolston ( May 7, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A group of financial services companies fighting an attorney's proposed securities class action has urged a New Jersey federal court to disqualify the attorney from serving as class counsel, arguing that precedent and ethical obligations prevent him from serving as both class counsel and the proposed class's named representative....
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