PDVSA Says Repaying $95M Debt Is Impossible
By Keith Goldberg ( May 7, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Venezuela's state-owned oil company has insisted it has no way to repay some $95 million in debt to bondholders due to banks being unwilling to work with it given the pariah status of the Venezuelan government....
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