Live Nation Shows States, Experts Key To Antitrust Verdicts

By Christopher Wilson, Timothy Haney and Hannah Burdette ( May 8, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- On April 15, in U.S. v. Live Nation Entertainment Inc., a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York returned a verdict for the plaintiff states on all federal and state law claims against Live Nation and its wholly owned subsidiary Ticketmaster LLC, finding that the companies unlawfully monopolized primary ticketing services and amphitheaters and tied their amphitheaters to concert promotion services....
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