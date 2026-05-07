Judges Clash On Whether Kelly Urged Order Disobedience

By Jared Foretek ( May 7, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared to be headed for a split decision on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's appeal of a district court order stopping him from dropping Sen. Mark Kelly's U.S. Navy rank, with judges clashing over whether Kelly ever told service members to disobey lawful orders....
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