Calif. Hits GM With Record $12.75M Data Privacy Penalty
By Allison Grande ( May 8, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- General Motors has agreed to pay $12.75 million — the largest penalty imposed to date under California's data privacy law — and halt its sale of geolocation and driver behavior data to consumer reporting agencies to resolve claims that it illegally kept and handed off this information to a pair of data brokers, California's attorney general and several other state enforcers announced Friday....
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