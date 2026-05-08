Vitro Glass Wants Out Of Suit Over Texas Contractor's Death

By Matthew Santoni ( May 8, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Vitro Flat Glass LLC, formerly the glassmaking division of PPG Industries, wants a pair of industrial staffing agencies to indemnify it and cover its defense in a wrongful death suit stemming from a 2022 forklift accident at a Texas glass plant....
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