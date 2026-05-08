Venezuela Oil Co. Seeks Redo On Rig Seizure Claims

By Caroline Simson ( May 8, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Venezuela's state-owned oil company is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit a D.C. Circuit opinion ordering the company to face long-pending allegations of unlawfully seizing an Oklahoma-based oil drilling company's rigs, arguing the ruling upends decades of precedent on the act of state doctrine....
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