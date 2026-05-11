Tribal Nations Back Muscogee In Okla. Jurisdiction Fight
By Joyce Hanson ( May 11, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Several Native American tribes in Oklahoma and a nonprofit intertribal organization have voiced their support for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation as it asks the Tenth Circuit to block Tulsa County's district attorney from exercising criminal jurisdiction on its reservation....
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