Fla. Panel Revives Homeowners' Storm Damage Suit

By Hope Patti ( May 8, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday revived a couple's suit claiming their home insurer wrongfully refused to fully pay a claim for storm damage, saying the lower court erroneously disposed of the case based on the insurer's pretrial motion to exclude the couple's evidence of damages....
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