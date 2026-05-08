Judge Probes Cert. For Diverse Worker Class In No-Poach Suit
By Celeste Bott ( May 8, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge considering whether to certify a class of former health care employees claiming their wages were suppressed by alleged no-poach agreements between DaVita, UnitedHealth Group's Surgical Care Affiliates and Tenet Healthcare Corp. unit United Surgical Partners International questioned Friday if the group of senior-level workers was too diverse for class treatment....
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