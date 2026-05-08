Where Is Infowars? Families Continue Fight For Jones' Assets

By José Luis Martínez ( May 8, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday probed whether assets belonging to Infowars operator Free Speech Systems LLC are part of Alex Jones' bankruptcy estate, a finding that could block the families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting from pursuing the assets through state-court collection efforts....
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