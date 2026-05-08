Franchisees Say Jack In The Box Trying To 'Avoid' Calif. Law
By Ben Adlin ( May 8, 2026, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Two Jack in the Box Inc. franchisees have answered the fast-food giant's bid to avoid contributing to a legal settlement over allegedly noncompliant job postings by saying Jack in the Box is attempting to "avoid" a California law that could work against it....
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