T-Mobile Takes Ga. County To Court Over Cell Tower

By Nadia Dreid ( May 11, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has a gap in its coverage southeast of Atlanta, but the Georgia county where it needs to build a tower to cover that gap has refused to grant the company that intends to build it a conditional use permit, according to a federal lawsuit....
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