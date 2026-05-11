3rd Circ. Revives Privacy Claims Over Bass Pro Tracking
By Matthew Santoni ( May 11, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday partly revived multidistrict litigation over the use of "session replay" software by Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops to allegedly record visitors' activity on their websites, with a three-judge panel finding two of the eight tossed lawsuits had pled harm from the recording of plaintiffs' financial information....
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