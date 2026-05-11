Widow Says ChatGPT Helped Shooter Plan Deadly FSU Attack
By Emily Field ( May 11, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The widow and children of one of the people killed in the April shooting at Florida State University hit OpenAI with a suit on Sunday in federal court alleging that its ChatGPT program fed the shooter's delusions and helped him plan the details of his attack on the school's campus....
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