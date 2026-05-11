Live Nation Must Face Luke Bryan Concert Fight Suit

By Brian Steele ( May 11, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Live Nation Worldwide Inc. is not entitled to an early win in a negligence lawsuit over a "prolonged" fight at a Luke Bryan concert that seriously injured a concertgoer, a Connecticut federal judge ruled Monday, finding several factual disputes over whether the company failed to provide adequate security for its patrons....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.