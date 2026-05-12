Celgene Gets Final OK For $239M Deal, Atty Fees

By Emilie Ruscoe ( May 12, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Investors in biopharmaceutical company Celgene Corp. have gotten a final nod for their $239 million deal to end proposed class claims that the company overstated commercial prospects for two of its drugs, and the investors' four-firm legal team will get fees and costs of nearly $57.3 million for their work on the case....
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