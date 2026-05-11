Insurer Says Late Notice Warrants Repayment For Crash Deal

By Hope Patti ( May 11, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The excess insurer for a construction company said it is entitled to recoup amounts it contributed to settle an underlying crash dispute that resulted in a $17.3 million verdict against its policyholder, telling a California federal court it was prejudiced by the company's "extremely late reporting" of the incident....
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