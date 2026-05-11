Chinese Co. Challenges DOD's 'Chinese Military' Designation

By Hailey Konnath ( May 11, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Chinese "internet of things" provider says it's been unlawfully and incorrectly designated as a "Chinese military company" despite having no connection to the Chinese military, according to a suit filed in D.C. federal court Monday....
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