Kalshi To Take Arizona Injunction Bid To 9th Circ.
By Aislinn Keely ( May 11, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Kalshi Inc. on Monday told the federal court overseeing its sports contract brawl with Arizona regulators that it's appealed an order denying its request to enjoin Arizona officials from enforcing state gaming laws against it to the Ninth Circuit....
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