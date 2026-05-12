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DOJ's FCA Data-Miner Focus Raises Compliance Stakes

By Roderick Thomas, Brandon Moss and Elizabeth Drill ( May 12, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A recent initiative from the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division is designed to allow the division to prioritize the most promising False Claims Act qui tam actions brought by data miner whistleblowers.[1]...

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