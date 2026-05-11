Subaru Accused Of Selling Cars With Defective Auto-Braking

By Gina Kim ( May 11, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Subaru hid a defect in its pre-collision braking system in some of its Legacy, Outback, Ascent and Crosstrek vehicles, causing cars to abruptly stop in the middle of the road and heightening the risk of collisions, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in New Jersey federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.