Ye Use Of Song Was 'Test Drive,' Not Infringement, Jury Told

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 11, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Ye defended the rapper during closing arguments in a copyright infringement trial Monday, telling a Los Angeles jury that Ye's alleged unauthorized use of a sound recording in an early version of his Grammy-winning song "Hurricane" was merely a "test drive," and that he ultimately went in a different direction....
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