Comcast, Power Co. In FCC Tug Of War Over Pole Upgrades

By Christopher Cole ( May 12, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Comcast claims it's still having problems getting Appalachian Power Co. to cover the cost of utility pole fixes for broadband upgrades, but it's not clear whether the Federal Communications Commission is ready to spring into action to resolve the dispute....
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