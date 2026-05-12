Cigna Says HIPAA Doesn't Save Website Privacy Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( May 12, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A proposed group of Cigna health plan participants can't cite HIPAA to keep up their claims that the insurer improperly tracked their private information through its websites, since the privacy law doesn't cover the kind of information the company collected, the insurer told a Pennsylvania federal court....
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