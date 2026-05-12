Florida Court Won't Stay Everglades Site Atty Access Order

By Ganesh Setty ( May 12, 2026, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid to stay her preliminary injunction requiring noncitizens detained at the South Florida Detention Facility to have outgoing phone access to legal counsel, finding that his motion merely repeated prior arguments....
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