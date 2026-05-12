NJ Justices Revive Expert Testimony In Vehicular Death Case

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 12, 2026, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court held Tuesday that a man accused of killing a 94-year-old woman in a crash may present expert testimony challenging whether her death was caused by his alleged recklessness, finding in a reversal that a pretrial evidentiary hearing wasn't needed....
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