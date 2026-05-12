ChatGPT Gave Student Fatal Drug Advice, Parents Say

By Emily Field ( May 12, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The parents of a college student who died of an overdose sued OpenAI on Tuesday in California state court, alleging that ChatGPT coached him to mix kratom and Xanax without telling him that this mix would likely kill him....
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