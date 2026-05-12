SCOTUSblog Founder Can't Delay Tax Fraud Sentencing

By Hailey Konnath ( May 12, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has rejected SCOTUSblog founder Thomas Goldstein's request to push back sentencing for his tax evasion conviction, finding that Goldstein "has not shown good cause to continue sentencing."...
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