11th Circ. Rules Qui Tam Provisions Don't Violate Constitution

By Madeline Lyskawa ( September 1, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday held that the False Claims Act's qui tam provisions do not violate the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution, maintaining private citizens' ability to sue entities on behalf of the United States for allegedly defrauding the federal government....
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