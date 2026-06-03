Why IPR Slowdown Has Not Led To More Patent Litigation

By Anna Phillips, Christopher O’Brien and Jennifer Meyer Chagnon ( June 3, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Data we analyzed from January 2024 through this April indicates that despite the sustained strength in patent application filings and a marked decline in inter partes review and post-grant review petitions under the current administration, U.S. patent litigation has not surged in 2026, contrary to industry predictions.[1]...
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