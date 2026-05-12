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Seeger Weiss, Motley Rice Want $675M In Bayer Deal Fees

By Hailey Konnath ( May 12, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs attorneys with Seeger Weiss LLP, Motley Rice LLC, Ketchmark & McCreight PC, Holland Law Firm, Williams Hart Boundas LLP and Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel have asked for a fee award of $675 million for their work on the $7.25 billion Roundup settlement with Bayer AG, according to a petition....

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