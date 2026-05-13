Suit Says IHOP Franchise Fired Training Head Over Absences
By Kelcey Caulder ( May 13, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based IHOP franchise operator was sued in federal court by its former training and development director for allegedly firing him for missing work after his manager promised to notify human resources that he was entering an alcohol treatment program....
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