French Fry Co. Can't Beat Investor Suit Over Software Rollout
By Sydney Price ( May 13, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge has largely denied frozen potato products company Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.'s bid to dismiss a proposed shareholder suit accusing it of botching the rollout of an enterprise resource planning system, saying the investors have sufficiently alleged the company sought to downplay challenges after the software went live....
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