Event Company Says NFL's Lions Can't Block TM Suit
By Susan Smiley ( May 13, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Michigan events management company on Wednesday pushed back on the Detroit Lions' request for a Michigan federal judge to toss their trademark infringement suit, arguing the NFL team did nothing to disprove U.S. Events' claim that the Lions used their protected "Motor City Muscle" slogan to promote their team jerseys without their permission....
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