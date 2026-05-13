Ex-Client Can Relitigate Malpractice Suit Over Workers' Comp
By Celeste Bott ( May 13, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel has reversed a summary judgment win for a Chicago attorney and her law firm in a legal malpractice dispute, saying a jury must evaluate whether her ex-client lost his workers' compensation case because of her failure to introduce a medical expert's opinion or whether he could have prevailed on appeal had the attorney filed one....
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