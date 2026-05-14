Squires Walks Back 5 More IPR Grants Over Inconsistent Args

By Theresa Schliep ( May 14, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires has reversed earlier decisions granting five petitions for patent review, citing what he called the challengers' inconsistent positions in parallel proceedings and explaining that four petitions he denied in previous bulk orders were also rejected for the same reasons. ...
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