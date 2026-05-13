1st Circ. Doubts Trump Admin's 3rd-Country Removal Policy

By Ganesh Setty ( May 13, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday questioned the sufficiency of a country's diplomatic assurances that a noncitizen won't be persecuted or tortured if the Trump administration deports them there, and whether such assurances eliminate obligations to provide notice to the deportee....
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