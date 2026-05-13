Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Aluminum Tariff-Dodging Cos. Ink $550M FCA Deal With Feds

By Lauren Berg ( May 13, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A group of California businesses agreed to pay nearly $550 million to resolve civil allegations that they lied to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to avoid paying duties on extruded aluminum imported into the U.S. from China, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies