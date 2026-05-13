Aluminum Tariff-Dodging Cos. Ink $550M FCA Deal With Feds

By Lauren Berg ( May 13, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A group of California businesses agreed to pay nearly $550 million to resolve civil allegations that they lied to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to avoid paying duties on extruded aluminum imported into the U.S. from China, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday....
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