Israel, Diplomat Hit With Suit Alleging Damage To Ga. Home

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 13, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The state of Israel and an Israeli diplomat owe a property owner thousands of dollars over homeowners association violations, lease breaches and damage done to his Atlanta home when it was leased for the diplomat and her family to live in, according to a suit filed Wednesday in Georgia federal court....
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