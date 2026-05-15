Startup Founder Disputes Increasingly Turn On Governance

By Frank Burke ( May 15, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Recent Delaware decisions, including the Delaware Court of Chancery's April 21 holding in Masimo Corp. v. Kiani and the Delaware Supreme Court's Feb. 27 ruling in Rutledge v. Clearway Energy Group LLC, highlight governance tensions in venture-backed startups, particularly in disputes involving founder control, board authority and investor rights....
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