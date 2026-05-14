Honda Buyers Say 440K Odysseys Have Faulty Side Airbags

By Gina Kim ( May 14, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Honda hid safety defects for years in its 2018-2022 Odyssey minivans where side airbag systems would suddenly deploy when traveling on flat roads, slowing down to a stop or going over a speed bump, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court....
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