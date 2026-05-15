US Backs Pause On Tatneft Discovery Over Ukraine Risks

By Caroline Simson ( May 15, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration seeks to keep a nearly decade-old case filed by one of Russia's largest oil companies to enforce a $173 million arbitral award against Ukraine on ice until hostilities in the region have ended, saying Kyiv has "credibly asserted" that its national security is at risk....
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