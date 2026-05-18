Justices Refuse To Review Alice Ax Of $223M USAA Case
By Ryan Davis ( May 18, 2026, 9:53 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the United Services Automobile Association's appeal of a Federal Circuit decision that wiped out $223 million in judgments it won against PNC Bank and found the mobile check deposit patents at issue invalid for covering only abstract ideas....
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