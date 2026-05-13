Judge Asks If Musk Is Getting Special Treatment In SEC Deal

By Jared Foretek ( May 13, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said Wednesday she would not simply "rubber-stamp" a deal to abruptly end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against Elon Musk over his initial purchase of Twitter Inc. stock in 2022, asking at a status conference if Musk was getting special treatment....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.