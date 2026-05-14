Homebuyers, Brokers Clash Over Opt-In Antitrust Settlements
By Isaac Monterose ( May 14, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of homebuyers is opposing efforts by HomeServices of America Inc. and Douglas Elliman Inc. in Florida federal court to settle separate but similar antitrust class actions accusing brokerages of conspiring to inflate broker commission fees....
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