Atlanta Court Clerk Says City Fired Her After Maternity Leave

By Benjamin Morse ( May 15, 2026, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A former court clerk sued the city of Atlanta and several officials in Georgia federal court, alleging she was fired less than a month after returning from maternity leave in retaliation for whistleblowing, taking leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act and complaining about workplace misconduct....
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