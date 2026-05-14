Railroads Say Taxing Train But Not Truck Fuel Violates Law
By Kelcey Caulder ( May 14, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation told a Georgia federal court in a lawsuit against the state Department of Revenue and its commissioner that the state's suspension of an excise tax on highway diesel fuel without extending the suspension to locomotive diesel fuel is "discriminatory taxation" that must be enjoined....
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