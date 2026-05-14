Pension Fund Seeks To Enforce $16.2M BAE Systems Bill
By Ganesh Setty ( May 14, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Machinists union's pension fund asked a D.C. federal court to approve an arbitrator's rejection of BAE Systems Inc.'s claims that the fund improperly calculated its roughly $16.2 million withdrawal liability....
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