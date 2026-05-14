Freight Brokers Brace For New Risks After High Court Ruling

By Linda Chiem ( May 14, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday shattered what freight brokers believed was an ironclad shield against state-based negligence and injury claims over catastrophic accidents, as the trucking industry's middlemen face heightened legal exposure and question what reasonable care means in selecting motor carriers for a transport, experts say....
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